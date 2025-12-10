MLS playoff teams’ offseason wish lists: Could Inter Miami chase Neymar - and will the Union unleash Cavan Sullivan?

And now to the offseason, where things in MLS can get very confusing. So there's this thing called the "salary cap", which means most teams - yes, even the best ones - have to reinvent themselves pretty much every winter. It is debatable if that is indeed a good thing or not. But what it does yield is plenty of room for change and speculation - and ample reports to keep the rumor mill churning.

The positive to this all is that there isn't a single team in the league that is entirely set for next year. Not every side can win a championship, of course, and there are frightfully few that have the right ambition to do so. But there is plenty of room for some to break into the picture, and others to throw it all away. Inter Miami, for one, have money to spend, but, will they make wise decisions or remain top-heavy as they've historically shown?

With that, GOAL takes a look at the offseason wishes for every one of MLS's playoff teams (and to be clear, this is from the first round onwards - apologies to Real Salt Lake and Orlando City fans).