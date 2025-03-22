MLS 2025 Match BallMajor League Soccer
Jacob Schneider

MLS commissioner Don Garber drops hint over potential fall to spring schedule change, says USMNT have 'high expectations' at 2026 World Cup

Major League SoccerUSAWorld Cup

A switch to a Fall to Spring schedule is being discussed for the future of MLS in the buildup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

  • Garber and CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani speak on U.S. Soccer topics
  • Garber shares MLS schedule change is a subject of discussion
  • Talks "big expectations" for USMNT at 2026 World Cup
