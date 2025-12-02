Getty Images Sport
'We were just missing a bit of rain!' - Jamie Vardy revels in first Serie A brace as Cremonese snap Bologna's 12-game unbeaten run after UK weather follows Leicester icon to Italy
Vardy breaks Bologna’s resistance in a near-British downpour
The rain fell heavily and the wind cut across the stadium in a way that would have felt familiar to Vardy from his Leicester days. After Martin Payero curled home a precise effort in the 31st minute, Vardy doubled the lead just four minutes later. Riccardo Orsolini temporarily revived Bologna with a composed penalty, but Vardy struck again only five minutes into the second half, burying a low shot across the goalkeeper to restore Cremonese’s two-goal cushion and secure the three points that ended a three-match losing streak. The brace takes him to four goals in nine league appearances for Cremonese, who inflicted Bologna's first defeat in any competition since September 25.
'Typical midweek in the UK!'
"I think we were just missing a bit of rain - this is a typical midweek in the UK," Vardy said after the win.
"The most important thing was getting the three points and keeping that progress going. It's another step in the right direction.
"It's all about commitment and wanting what's best for the club. Everyone's on that same page and everyone's pushing forward to make sure that come the end of the season it will have been a successful year."
Cremonese manager Davide Nicola, who has built his coaching career on uniting underdog squads, is impressed with his new talisman.
"Great players are easy to handle as they know what they're supposed to do - and they know how to do it," he said. "That's how he is - he's comfortable with who he is, good humoured. He came here with the mentality of making himself available for the team."
Who is Vardy's Serie A inspiration?
Vardy was also linked to Wrexham in the summer, but the striker chose to settle for a fresh opportunity in Italy. Some critics questioned whether Serie A would suit him at this stage of his career. But with goals, graft, and an instant connection with supporters, he has already embedded himself into the club’s fabric.
Vardy is also learning Italian and told Sky Sports Italia when asked how he is coping on a linguistic level: "I only know the basics, good morning, thank you, numbers, but I’ll be taking lessons as of next week, so hopefully that will start the bringing on the language a bit more. I have to learn, as my kids are learning, and I can’t have them learning it before me, otherwise they’ll be taking the mickey out of me!"
What comes next?
With Cremonese now sitting 11th on 17 points after 13 games, the mood around the club is one of cautious optimism. Avoiding relegation would trigger a one-year contract extension to the summer of 2027 for Vardy, something that suddenly looks plausible. They sit seven points clear of the relegation zone, a comfortable position for a newly-promoted side. Cremonese return to the Stadio Giovanni Zini on December 7 to face Lecce.
