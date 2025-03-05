FBL-ENG-FACUP-CRYSTAL PALACE-MILLWALLAFP
Adam Drury

Millwall fans hold applause for Liam Roberts in same minute goalkeeper committed horror red-card challenge on Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta in FA Cup tie

J. MatetaMillwallCrystal PalaceL. RobertsChampionshipFA Cup

Millwall fans held a minute's applause for goalkeeper Liam Roberts, who was sent off for a horror challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta in the FA Cup.

  • Roberts sent off for challenge on Mateta
  • Goalkeeper has received lots of criticism
  • Millwall fans held minute's applause
