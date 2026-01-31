Mikel Arteta offers update on Bukaya Saka after winger misses Leeds win after suffering injury in warm-up

Arteta has offered some insight into why Saka was forced out of Saturday's victory at Elland Road at the last minute. The Gunners were dominant against Leeds, collecting all three points with an impressive 4-0 victory. Arsenal took the lead in the first half through a Martin Zubimendi header and soon doubled their advantage when Karl Darlow knocked a Madueke corner into his own goal.

The English winger, who replaced Saka, was on hand to register two assists and give the Gunners a strong grip on the game at the break. Arteta’s side continued to push for more goals and Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus helped themselves to a goal each.

It marked an important victory for the Gunners, who restored their seven-point lead over Manchester City and Aston Villa. While their title rivals still have a game in hand and will play their respective fixtures on Sunday, Arteta will be relieved to have ended a run of three Premier League games without a win at a difficult ground.