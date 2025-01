Mikel Arteta dropped a "really bad news" on Ethan Nwaneri's injury concerns after the young star had to be taken off at half-time against Brighton.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton

Nwaneri scored the opener for the Gunners

Muscle injury forced him to be hooked off Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱