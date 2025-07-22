Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal are one of NINE clubs with 'right ingredients' to win 2025-26 Premier League title Arsenal M. Arteta Premier League

Mikel Arteta believes that Arsenal are one of nine clubs that have the "right ingredients" to win the 2025-26 Premier League title. The Gunners have spent £120 million ($138m) in the summer transfer window so far on four new players and are now close to securing the services of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.