'That looked horrible' - Michelle Agyemang suffers devastating knee injury in Lionesses win over Australia as Sarina Wiegman reveals immediate concern

There had been plenty of reason to be cheerful for England, enjoying a relatively comfortabe win over an Australia side reduced to 10 players inside the opening 20 minutes when Alanna Kennedy was sent off. There were debuts for Taylor Hinds and Lucia Kendall at left-back and in midfield respectively, while Wiegman finally handed Maya Le Tissier the chance to play as a centre-back for her country. Agyemang replaced Alessia Russo up front just over an hour in, with the score at 2-0, but lasted only 18 minutes after appearing to badly hurt herself.

Journalist Kathryn Batte noted on X: "This looks a bad one for Michelle Agyemang, England's players all very concerned, Beth Mead pointing to her knee as she came over. Really hoping it's not as bad as it looks."

Girls on the Ball similarly posted: "This does not not look good at all. The stretcher is out and she is being looked after by a number of England players as well as the physios."

The Brighton striker, on loan again this season from Arsenal, was treated and then taken away on a stretcher, as fans on all four sides of the stadium stood up and applauded in a moving show of respect and concern.