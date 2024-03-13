Mia Fishel gives major update on ACL injury as she thanks Chelsea & USWNT for sticking by her at 'critical time'

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeMia Fishel gives major update on ACL injury as she thanks Chelsea & USWNT for sticking by her at 'critical time'USAChelsea FC WomenWSLWomen's footballUSWNT and Chelsea forward Mia Fishel has given a major update on her ACL injury, which kept her out of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFishel provides update on her conditionSuffered ACL injury while on USWNT dutyHas appeared in 10 WSL matches for the Blues