Mexico confirm March friendlies against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Belgium

Through an official press release, Mexico confirmed what had been anticipated for weeks: a marquee friendly against Portugal in Mexico City, followed by a matchup with Belgium, which was finally locked in for Chicago. Both opponents are currently ranked in FIFA’s Top 10 and will serve as Mexico’s final two tests before kicking off their 2026 World Cup campaign.

“The Sporting Directorate of the Mexico National Team confirms Portugal and Belgium - two national teams positioned within the FIFA Top 10 ranking - as the opponents for the March 2026 FIFA window,” the statement announced.