‘Who hurt my bro?’ - Mesut Ozil stuns fans with crazy body transformation - which left Cristiano Ronaldo impressed - as ex-Arsenal star told he ‘doesn’t need Sead Kolasinac anymore’
Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has stunned fans - and Cristiano Ronaldo - with his recent body transformation following his retirement from football.
- Ozil bulks up in gym after retirement
- Ronaldo impressed with training regime
- Fans stunned by Ozil's physical transformation