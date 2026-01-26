Memphis Depay wants to leave Brazil after Corinthians spell as multiple clubs table offers for ex-Man Utd attacker

Additionally, Memphis holds the record for the most assists for the Netherlands national team having provided a brace of assists in their 4-0 win over Finland in October as Ronald Koeman's side eased to the 2026 World Cup.

Netherlands topped their qualification group with ease as they won six and drew two of their eight games, scoring 27 goals in the process. Of those, Memphis was directly involved in 12, scoring eight times, including a brace against Lithuania in September that saw the Corinthians star move past Van Persie as the nation's record scorer.

Koeman's men will take on Norway and Ecuador in the March international break as the gear up for the World Cup in the summer. Netherlands have been handed a navigable in North America later this year having been drawn alongside Japan, Tunisia, and one of Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, or Ukraine.

Memphis will hope to be featuring regularly in order to maintain his match fitness ahead of football's showpiece having started only 17 league games for Corinthians last season having previously revealed his "last dream" before retiring is to win the World Cup.

"My last dream as a player? Winning the World Cup," Depay revealed last April. "We came very close in 2014 in Brazil. I would like to continue to inspire the new generation. To show them that it is important to be yourself on and off the field. To be confident, to not think about how you are judged, to have your own character.

"We are entering a new era, with players who have this state of mind, and I think I have, in my own way, played a small part in that."