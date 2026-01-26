Meet the USMNT: Weston McKennie’s best season meets a defining World Cup year

A debate recently popped up on social media over whether Weston McKennie has already done enough to be considered the U.S. men’s national team’s best-ever midfielder. It’s a discussion with reasonable arguments on both sides, but the very fact that it’s happening speaks to just how good McKennie has been - and how much he has already accomplished in his career.

"So far" is key in that sentence because, at 27 years old, McKennie is just now reaching his prime. He's a key figure for one of the sport's biggest clubs, Juventus, and, with the World Cup on the horizon, he'll likely be a key part of that tournament, too, as the USMNT look to make a run on home soil.

This year promises to be a life-changing one for McKennie, for more reasons than one. His Juventus deal expires this summer, and his future is uncertain. He's set to be one of the faces of the USMNT, and perhaps the group's loudest personality, ahead of a home World Cup. And, if all goes to plan, he might just put a dent in that best-ever debate by the time 2026 is done, particularly if he continues how he's started this calendar year.

Ahead of the World Cup, GOAL is taking a look at the players that will make up the USMNT. Where did they come from? How are they playing? What should we expect from them next summer? Up next: meet Weston McKennie.

Previous Meet the USMNT: Christian Pulisic | Folarin Balogun|Chris Richards