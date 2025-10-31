'I can't play my football like this!' - Maurizio Sarri claims Lazio only performing at 50% in furious rant after Pisa draw

Speaking to reporters after the draw, Sarri lamented the absence of several players due to injury. "We came here with seven players missing and others returning from a long period of inactivity, so it was unthinkable that they could perform well," he said. "We came here courtesy of the League with four days' rest compared to Pisa's six, practically 50% less. Our problem is that we have a lot of players out and many on the pitch who are playing had been out for a long time, so are not fully fit either. The team is finding solidity, we were lacking up front, but that will suffice for now. There is no centre-forward problem, there is an attacking problem rather. Just like when we concede it is not only the fault of the central defenders, it is not just the strikers who have to work to create chances. Let's see, we'll wait for everyone to get back into shape and for others to return.

Then, while speaking to Sky Sport, he added: "We have improved in some areas, the team is solid. Success would be to reach the end of the year and have seven or eight players ready for a more competitive team. I can't play my football like this today. I could not change even a single player in the squad. I enjoy this because I have been forced to try different things, and that in itself is fun for me. It gives me new motivation. Let's say that there are reasons to enjoy myself, and perhaps even more reasons to be pissed off. But I'll take that."