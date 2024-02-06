Matt Turner insists Gio Reyna has 'grown up a ton' since 2022 World Cup fallout with USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter as he explains why Borussia Dortmund loanee can be a 'strong asset' for Nottingham Forest

Matt Turner insists Gio Reyna has 'grown up a ton' since 2022 World Cup fallout with USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter as he explains why Borussia Dortmund loanee can be a 'strong asset' for Nottingham ForestRitabrata BanerjeeGetty ImagesGiovanni ReynaNottingham ForestMatt TurnerUSAPremier LeagueUSMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner claimed that compatriot Gio Reyna could be a valuable addition to the Nottingham Forest squad.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTurner hailed Reyna's signingJoined Nottingham Forest on loan from DortmundCan become an asset for the club