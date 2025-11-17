He gets it! Matheus Cunha shows he truly understands what it means to be a Man Utd player by signing up for annual community event

Altrincham's festive season gets underway this weekend as two major stars turn on the Christmas lights on Saturday. Dancing on Ice winner Sam Aston, best known for his role as Chesney in Coronation Street, will join United forward Cunha for the big moment. The pair will officially launch Altrincham's 'Neon Noel' celebration to kick off the lead up to Christmas Day.

Wanting to be active in the local community shouldn't come as a surprise to United supporters after Cunha revealed he grew up supporter the Manchester powerhouse following his move to Amorim's side earlier in the year. Cunha admitted that he supported the club while growing up in his native Brazil and that he idolised Wayne Rooney when he was younger.

"It’s a funny story. Only in my grandma’s house could we watch the Premier League. My house didn't have the channel and my cousin’s house didn't have the channel. So we organised to go at the weekend to my grandma’s house to watch the Premier League," the forward said.

"He's older than me and he supports United and he showed me the way to start to watch the Premier League and that I needed to support United. And for me this club was always a bit inside of me. When I played with him in the street on the gravel pitch, we called these pitches Old Trafford. Imagine. So wow, it's so hard to be here now and then thinking about the past is very emotional for me."

