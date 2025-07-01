Matheus Cunha takes flight! Man Utd star enjoys footvolley on holiday in Brazil ahead of new chapter at Old Trafford after securing £62.5m move from Wolves
Manchester United star Matheus Cunha has been making the most of his off-season, spending quality time in Brazil. The 26-year-old was spotted unwinding after a busy season and ahead of the challenges that await him at Old Trafford. He joined United in a £62.5 million ($86m) transfer from Wolves and will be tasked with breathing life into an insipid attack that managed to score just 44 league goals.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Cunha spending his summer holidays in Brazil
- Recharging his batteries before another testing campaign
- Will be part of Amorim's pre-season in late July