'We needed one more midfielder' - Massimiliano Allegri defends tactical substitution of USMNT star Christian Pulisic during AC Milan 2-2 draw against Sassuolo
Allegri prioritizes midfield stability
Allegri explained that Pulisic had only recently returned to full training after recovering from a fever before the Sassuolo match. Despite the American international's solid performance through 72 minutes, the coach felt compelled to strengthen Milan's midfield presence as Sassuolo began exerting increased pressure on the Rossoneri's defensive structure. The substitution brought Samuele Ricci into the match to provide additional protection in the center of the park.
“I would have done it anyway,” Allegri said, reported Football Italia. “Christian had joined us in Turin after a fever and then trained. He played well for 72 minutes, but at that moment, we needed one more midfielder. Loftus-Cheek held firm up front, but we had to defend better, especially for the second goal. We had to follow Laurienté, and it was too easy for them to score.”
Pulisic's performance earns praise
Allegri highlighted Pulisic's involvement in Milan's attacking play, noting his role in the team's second goal and a late opportunity he created in the final stages. The coach's assessment reflected Pulisic's continued importance to Milan's attacking structure, even as tactical adjustments became necessary.
“Today he played a good game, as in Turin,” Allegri said. “He was decisive for the second goal; he had a chance in the final minutes. He was very good. We know the team’s quality, we know we can’t win every game, and we must give consistency to the results. Today, we could have lost the match, but we took home a draw. Today it seems that we’ve thrown two points away, but in the end, it will prove to be useful.”
Pragmatic perspective on dropped points
The result leaves Milan vulnerable to being overtaken by Napoli and Inter Milan, who both have opportunities to climb the Serie A table. However, Allegri's confidence in his squad's ability to maintain consistency suggests he views the Sassuolo draw as a temporary setback rather than a fundamental problem.
What lies ahead for AC Milan
Following their 2-2 draw, Allegri and Milan will now turn their attention to Thursday's Supercoppa Italia semifinal against Napoli in Saudi Arabia. After that, the Rossoneri will face Verona at home on Dec. 27 in the Serie A and then go on the road to face Cagliari on Jan. 2.
