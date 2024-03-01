Mary Earps Ella TooneGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: 'Crying with laughter!' - Mary Earps reveals hilarious hotel prank on Lionesses & Man Utd team-mate Ella Toone involving lobster costume & leopard heels

Manchester United WomenMary EarpsElla TooneWomen's footballWSLEngland

Mary Earps was left "crying with laughter" after a hilarious hotel prank on Ella Toone involving a lobster costume and leopard heels went wrong!

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Earps got Toone a lobster costume and leopard heels
  • Man Utd forward could hardly walk
  • Fell several times on hotel decking in hilarious anecdote

Editors' Picks