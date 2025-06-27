Martin Odegaard HeleneGetty Images Entertainment
Tom Ritchie

Martin Odegaard sues! Arsenal star takes legal action against magazine after photographer was forcibly removed from ace's star-studded wedding

M. OedegaardArsenalPremier League

Martin Odegaard is pursuing legal action against two publications after they published details of his home, and attempted to photograph his wedding.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal captain contends breach of ECHR
  • Both publications deny wrongdoing
  • Odegaard's security manager accused of threatening journalists
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱