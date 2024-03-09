Marta Cox threatens to quit Panama after being called 'fat' and 'out of shape' by federation's president

Getty ImagesRichard MillsMarta Cox threatens to quit Panama after being called 'fat' and 'out of shape' by federation's presidentPanamaWorld CupWomen's footballMarta Cox has threatened to quit playing for Panama after the national football federation president called her "fat" and "out of shape".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCox criticises Panama's football facilitiesFederation presidents calls her fat in responseMidfielder vows to boycott national team