Marseille problems continue as Mason Greenwood and Luis Henrique accused of ignoring advice from team-mates and annoyance grows over 'amateurish attitude' within the squad
Mason Greenwood and Luis Henrique have reportedly ignored the advice of some Marseille team-mates as frustration grows over an 'amateurish attitude'.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Marseille have hit a difficult patch
- Reports of dressing room mutiny
- Problems continuing for Roberto De Zerbi