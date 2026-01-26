Marseille president reveals he asked his own mother's advice on controversial Mason Greenwood transfer & hints French giants could cash in on ex-Man Utd forward

Longoria has told The Telegraph of speaking with his mother, Begona, before signing off on a swoop for Greenwood: “For me, it’s correct to speak openly about it. Creating taboos in life is never positive. For us it was a massive market opportunity from a sporting perspective where we analysed, very carefully, what really happened.

“In that case, having done due diligence and having all the information – and this is the first time I speak about this – with all the information I called my mother. And I said ‘what do you think, knowing all the situation?’ And my mother, who used to work in the prison system in Spain, having a very innovative prison system model in Spain – she was recognised with the medal of the state – so I ask her, having all this information, ‘what would you do in my position?’ And she said to me ‘do it’. With all the information.

“It was important because I wanted someone who doesn’t have the incentive of the sport, because the talent is there, that her only incentive is the good of her son. As a man, not as a president. And, for me, it was very important that she said to me, knowing all of this, ‘do it’.”

