Compounding Marseille’s concerns is another setback for Medina. The Argentine centre-back, already sidelined for nearly two months with a right ankle sprain, has suffered a relapse in his recovery and will not return before January.

De Zerbi explained the situation bluntly: “Medina has had a relapse. He should be out for another month. He is difficult to replace, both because of his character and his physical attributes.”

Medina’s injury troubles have haunted him since the start of the season, having hurt his other ankle in August and delaying his debut for the club until mid-September. His leadership, aggression, and ability to carry the ball out of defence have been crucial traits—traits Marseille must now replace as they enter their busiest period of the campaign.

With both Aguerd and Medina sidelined, De Zerbi may be forced to rely heavily on Benjamin Pavard, CJ Egan-Riley, and Leonardo Balerdi, a rotation far from ideal given the stakes of the upcoming match.