Marseille chief lifts lid on talk Roberto De Zerbi offered to resign after early Champions League elimination

Marseille were sent packing in the Champions League group stage after an incredible last-minute header from Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin against Real Madrid ensured the Portuguese side would progress at the Ligue 1 side’s expense. The late goal ensured that Benfica would leapfrog Marseille and claim the final qualification spot for the play-off round, in which they will face Real Madrid.

After the game, there were numerous reports that the Marseille boss had handed in his letter of resignation at the club. His contract at Stade Velodrome is due to run until the summer of 2027, but after the disappointing exit, there were rumours that the club would look to move on from the fiery Italian.

The confusion around De Zerbi’s future only compounded when it was suggested that the former Brighton coach was willing to leave the club on his own terms. The side are currently third in the French top-flight, but have been cut adrift from the league leaders RC Lens and French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet, days on from those initial reports, De Zerbi remains at the helm and the club’s president has told the media what has, or has not, happened.