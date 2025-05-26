'He kills himself, I don't!' - Mario Balotelli explains why didn't reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level as struggling striker confirms he wants MLS move before retirement
Mario Balotelli has opened up on why he fell short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s success and confirmed his next move will likely take him near Lionel Messi.
- Balotelli admits Ronaldo’s dedication set them apart
- Confirms plans to move to MLS and retire
- Striker failed to score in six appearances for Genoa