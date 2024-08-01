Marcus Rashford falls to injury while Amad Diallo shines: Winners and Losers as Manchester United defeat Real Betis in penultimate preseason match

The Red Devils came away with another victory, but another new injury has left Ten Hag's head spinning

Manchester United defeated Real Betis in their penultimate preseason friendly in the U.S., defeating the La Liga side 3-2 in San Diego, California.

The win won't matter as much, though, as manager Erik Ten Hag lost yet another player to injury in the contest.

The Red Devils found themselves behind early, with Betis stunning United from the opening gates. Iker Losada found the back of the net in the 15th minute, but the Premier League side responded nearly immediately.

Just three minutes later, winger Amad Diallo was taken down in the box, earning them a penalty that Marcus Rashford stepped up and scored to level the match.

Diallo found himself in the mix again just six minutes later, doubling their lead with an absolutely brilliant effort. To round out the first half, Rashford fed midfielder Casemiro in the box to make it 3-1 in the 31st minute, putting the cherry on top of a brilliant first 45.

Rashford's brilliant opening half suddenly didn't matter, though, as he found himself on the end of a nasty tackle early in the second half that prompted his removal from the match in the 64th minute.

Two minutes after, Betis did earn a goal back, with Diego Llorente scoring off a looping header. It was too little too late, though, as United ended up securing a late result.

Their third of this preseason, luck has not been on their side on that front.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Snapdragon Stadium...