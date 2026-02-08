Getty
Marc Guehi claims failed Liverpool transfer and Man City move were down to 'God's plan' ahead of first Anfield visit since summer saga
Guehi visits Anfield for first time since failed move
On Sunday afternoon, Guehi will face the side he came so close to joining on deadline day last summer knowing that anything but a victory will leave City scrambling behind league leaders Arsenal. The Gunners have opened up a nine-point advantage over City following a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Emirates against Sunderland on Saturday and will be willing on Liverpool to take points off of their closest challengers at Anfield.
Guehi was moments away from becoming a Red before Palace pulled the plug after not being able to secure a replacement in time. Yet, by January and with his contract at Selhurst Park ticking into its final few months, Palace were willing to split from their skipper for a modest fee to ensure he was not lost for nothing in the summer.
Guehi has immediately become a key member of the City backline and will likely take his spot at the heart of their defence for years to come. Now, reflecting on his failed move to Liverpool, Guehi has no doubt he made the right move.
- Getty
God's plan, says Guehi
Speaking to Sky Sports, via the Sun, he said: “I said in previous interviews, it wasn’t really up to me.
“It was God’s plan, and God’s plan has come to full fruition.
“So I’m just looking forward to the game, against tough opposition, in a great environment, and we’ll be doing our best to get a win.”
Guehi learning 'so much' at City
Guehi continued to explain that his motivation for joining City came in how they expressed their interest. “Things happen quite quickly to be honest but it was how keen the club were and how sure the club were on me,” he said. “I listened to the project and talked to the important people and I was very sure.”
The defender said that even within a short time, “it feels like I’ve learned so much from every single person – from the players, the staff and of course the manager.”
Guehi added that he feels his “head has been filled with so much knowledge”, despite him only arriving at the Etihad a couple of weeks ago. The defender had shone at Crystal Palace and led the Eagles to their first ever FA Cup victory, lifting the famous old trophy at Wembley after beating his new club.
Yet, Guehi insists that this move is “exactly what I’ve wanted for so long, so it’s great.”
- Getty Images Sport
Anfield challenge awaits
Anfield represents a stern test for City, who do not have the greatest record away at Liverpool in recent years. Guardiola’s team will be desperate to keep applying pressure on Arsenal, who look on course to lift the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, and a victory will be the only way to keep the deficit to just six points.
After their trip to Merseyside, City will host Fulham at the Etihad on Wednesday. Should they win against both the Reds and the Cottagers, City will be within three points of the Gunners before Mikel Arteta’s side even play their next game.
Arsenal have their own obstacle to surmount and a trip across London to the G-tech Community Stadium is not easy for any side. Brentford have been mightily impressive under Keith Andrews and have not looked back since losing Thomas Frank to Spurs.
The Bees earned a superb win away at Newcastle on Saturday night and climbed into European qualification spots. Their 3-2 victory saw them go level on points with Liverpool in sixth and two points above Everton in eighth.
Advertisement