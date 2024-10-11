Spain v England: Final - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport
Richard Mills

Marc Cucurella claims he's the victim of Premier League witch hunt as he twists the knife over England's Euro 2024 failure

M. CucurellaChelseaSpainEnglandEuropean ChampionshipPremier League

Marc Cucurella believes he is getting harsher treatment in the Premier League after helping Spain beat England in the Euro 2024 final.

  • Cucurella helps Spain beat England in Euros final
  • Hints he's victim of Premier League witch hunt
  • "They jump on me quickly" after Euros "hurt"
