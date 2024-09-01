GOAL evaluates all of the comings and goings at the continent's elite clubs over the past two months...

The transfer window slammed shut on Friday, meaning managers all across Europe are now going to have to make do with the resources at their disposal - at least until January.

The biggest deal of the summer was obviously Kylian Mbappe's long-awaited move to Real Madrid, but it was city rivals Atletico who paid the biggest fee for a player in order to convince Manchester City to part company with Julian Alvarez. Of course, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain also made statement signings, while Chelsea continue to both spend and accumulate players at an unprecedented rate.

So, who's going to be happiest with their business over the past couple of months? And who'll be fuming with their employers? Below, GOAL rates the transfer windows of Europe's 15 biggest clubs...