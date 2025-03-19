Man City women's player ratings vs Chelsea: Vivianne Miedema the super-sub! Ex-Arsenal star comes up clutch with two-goal salvo as Cityzens strike HUGE Champions League blow

The Dutch star came off the bench at half-time to score twice and put Nick Cushing's side in control of their Champions League quarter-final

Manchester City are on course for the last four of the Champions League after inflicting Chelsea's first defeat of the season on Wednesday night, triumphing 2-0 in the quarter-final first leg courtesy of a Vivianne Miedema brace. City started the game brightly with Mary Fowler at the heart of everything early on for the hosts, who were out for revenge after their weekend League Cup defeat to the Blues.

Lily Murphy was also causing Chelsea a few problems down the left flank as City dominated the first half but lacked the cutting edge in attack to find the breakthrough. Their interim boss Nick Cushing sent on Miedema at half-time in search of goal and it proved an excellent change as the 28-year-old went on to break the deadlock on the hour.

Fowler's cross was headed goalward by Laia Aleixandri and parried onto the bar by Hampton, only for the ball to fall kindly to an unmarked Miedema at the far post to emphatically knock home via a touch off the crossbar.

Chelsea ramped up the pressure late on, as Mayra Ramirez saw a goal disallowed for offside and substitute Johanna Rytting Kaneryd rattled the frame of the goal with a powerful drive. Yet it was the hosts who doubled their lead in the dying minutes. Kerolin hared down the right again before playing the ball in to Miedema to sweep home her second of the night and put City in control of the tie ahead of the return at Stamford Bridge next Thursday.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from the Joie Stadium