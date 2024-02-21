Jim Ratcliffe Erik ten HagGetty
Brendan Madden

'Every person in management must be world-class' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe sends veiled warning to Erik ten Hag and admits 'culture was missing' at struggling Man Utd before £1.2bn investment

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says every person in management at Manchester United must be 'world-class' as he began a mission to overhaul the organisation.

  • Ratcliffe says current organisation is 'not good'
  • Emphasises need for top-quality management
  • Says appropriate culture 'missing before'

