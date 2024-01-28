Man Utd Women player ratings vs Aston Villa: Nikita Parris sends message to England boss Sarina Wiegman with fine brace as Red Devils earn narrow win despite Ella Toone underwhelming on 150th appearance

The forward's strong season continued on Sunday afternoon, but her ex-Lionesses team-mate was less impressive

Nikita Parris scored a brace as Manchester United secured a much-needed 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Women's Super League on Sunday afternoon.

The forward, who was not selected for the Lionesses' World Cup squad last summer, returned to the side and scored a lovely glancing header in the seventh minute and then was in the right place at the right time to power in a second just after the half-hour mark.

Rachel Daly pulled a goal back with a second-half penalty in the 60th minute as the Villans improved a great deal but United held on to ease the pressure on manager Marc Skinner - who many fans have called to be sacked in recent weeks. The result means United are fourth in the WSL whereas Villa are down in eighth.

