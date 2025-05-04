Man Utd women's player ratings vs Man City: The Red Devils are heading to the Champions League! Super-sub Melvine Malard completes derby-day comeback as Lionesses Maya Le Tissier and Grace Clinton impress during decisive WSL draw

Marc Skinner's side will be playing European football again next season after securing a top-three finish with a huge point against their city rivals

Manchester United held on with 10 players to secure a vital point on Sunday and seal their qualification for next season's Champions League, while also ending Manchester City's hopes of European football. The implications for both in their quest for a top-three finish in the Women's Super League meant it was set to be a cracking derby, and it certainly lived up to that billing, with Melvine Malard's goal from the bench clinching an eventual 2-2 draw that will see United play on the continent again for just the second time.

A red card for Aoife Mannion just moments after that strike could have proved costly, with the Red Devils having to defend stoutly to get over the line. But despite City's fantastic first-half display, in which they raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Laia Aleixandri and Rebecca Knaak, they couldn't make the numerical advantage count and find that winning goal.

Instead, it was a bullet header from Grace Clinton and Malard's cool finish when through on goal that completed a fantastic fight-back for Marc Skinner's side, whose goal for the WSL season is now complete. There's one more big game at Arsenal next week, in which victory would secure United a more desirable entry point to the Champions League, and then the FA Cup final, with the Red Devils hoping to cap a great campaign by defending their title.

Article continues below

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...