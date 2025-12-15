Man Utd told USMNT star Antonee Robinson could solve 'weakness' as Fulham full-back generates more transfer talk in World Cup year

That could leave them vulnerable to offers from elsewhere, with former United and Fulham full-back Paul Parker suggesting that Amorim and Co. should be looking to lure Robinson to Old Trafford.

Parker, speaking in association with gambling portal British Gambler, told GOAL: “I don’t know what’s happened at Fulham. I find it very strange. Antonee Robinson has actually fought against adversity. When Fulham got promoted, a lot of the fans were talking about a new left-back. I watched them a few times and he was a player playing with no confidence. He was feeling that because of what was going on in the stands. He was just feeling that way. But all of a sudden, when they got promotion, it was a big transformation. Then he got given the armband.

“He has had a few injuries and hasn’t come back and had a run. But he’s another one like Tyrick Mitchell. He was a good young left-back when Roy [Hodgson] had him, very steady and came through the ranks to do a good job. He would have been a good steady left-back for Crystal Palace if Roy was still the manager. All of a sudden, a new manager comes in, wing-back, scoring goals, in the box a lot, confident on the ball, moving positions, wow.

“When I look at Robinson, he’s 28, I look at [Daniel] Munoz, 29 - up and back, willing to run, can defend, doesn’t want anyone in his channel, that’s his space. I like Robinson. Again, it’s a weakness at United at the moment - no balance on the left-hand side. No balance, no great threat on the left-hand side.”