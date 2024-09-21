Xavi Simons(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: Man Utd transfer approach humiliatingly snubbed by Xavi Simons in favour of RB Leipzig return

X. SimonsManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1RB LeipzigBundesliga

Manchester United was reportedly snubbed by Xavi Simons as the midfielder chose to return to RB Leipzig.

  • Ten Hag is known to have an affinity for Dutch players
  • Approached Simons to sign at Old Trafford
  • Midfielder rebuffed the approaches in favour of Leipzig
