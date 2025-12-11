Man Utd snap up wonderkid who bounced back from Arsenal and Tottenham rejections to sign Old Trafford deal

Posting on Instagram, the Elite London Academy celebrated the move and praised both the player and his journey: “From ELA ➝ Signing for one of the biggest club in the world. Today we congratulate Socrates on officially signing for Manchester United. Socrates has been with us for five years — five years of development, hard work and belief.”

The academy highlighted his standout qualities and early promise: “From the moment he joined Elite London Academy, you could see he had something special: technically gifted, intelligent on the ball, brave in duels, and always hungry to learn. Along his journey, we organised trials for him at Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace. He completed full trials at these clubs but these did not result in registration. Arguably, missed opportunities for the clubs.”

ELA then praised his response to adversity, calling him a model professional even at 13: “But what makes Socrates different is how he responded. He didn’t sulk. He didn’t lose confidence. He showed resilience, maturity and a mindset far beyond his age. Instead, he pushed harder. Soon exciting opportunities have followed. Socrates was offered registration at a top Cat 1 club in the North in August after a successful trial.”

Finally, they explained why he chose United and praised his character: “However, he declined the offer as the school opportunity did not feel it would stretch him fully. His reading of the game, distribution, physical presence and calmness under pressure have grown to elite standards.

"Off the pitch, he’s exactly the type of boy every academy wants: Humble, well-mannered, intelligent, respectful and driven. And behind him is a family who supports him in all the right ways — patient, positive, and trusting the process.”