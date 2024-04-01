Sir Jim Ratcliffe putting his plan together! Man Utd make offer for Jason Wilcox over technical director role - with Southampton ‘annoyed’ by Red Devils’ approach
Manchester United are reported to have offered Southampton compensation for Jason Wilcox in attempts to recruit him as their new technical director.
- Man Utd make approach for Wilcox
- Southampton offered a year's salary
- Red Devils eyeing him as technical director