‘You can’t turn down Man Utd’ - Sekou Kone reveals his reaction when Red Devils made offer to sign him as 18-year-old admits he wants to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps
Sekou Kone has revealed his reaction when Manchester United first tried to sign him and how he wants to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps.
- Kone joined Man Utd this summer
- Said they were too good to turn down
- Wants to follow in Ronaldo's footsteps