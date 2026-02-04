Man Utd's unlikely friendship group! Maligned Manuel Ugarte forms trio of best mates as Red Devils stars head for inner-city dinner with WAGs

Ugarte has made 19 appearances this season for Manchester United but has struggled for form throughout the campaign and has only been used twice as a substitute by Carrick so far. The new boss has preferred Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro in midfield, with both players impressing in his first three games in charge.

Ugarte has also come in for criticism recently, with former midfielder Nicky Butt telling the The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: "Ugarte is not a Manchester United midfielder in a million years. Not in a million years he’s a Man United midfielder. That’s just one example of the recruitment and how they keep getting it wrong. They keep getting it wrong all the time with the players they’re bringing in and that’s a fact."

The Uruguay international was linked with a move away in the January transfer window but a transfer has so failed to materialise. Galatasaray have been linked with a late bid, as the transfer window in Turkey does not close until February 6th, but it currently looks as though he will now remain with Manchester United until the end of the season. However, it remains to be seen how much game time he will see between now and May.

