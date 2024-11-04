Sporting CP v CF Estrela da Amadora - Liga Portugal BetclicGetty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

Ruben Amorim given huge warning on implementing playing style at Man Utd by former defender

R. AmorimManchester UnitedP. JonesPremier League

Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones says it will take a lot of time for players to learn how to play under Ruben Amorim.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Amorim set to join Man Utd next week
  • Will play with three-at-the-back
  • Ex-defender sends warning about change
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below