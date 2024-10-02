Manchester United FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd grounded! Red Devils' preparations for Porto Europa League clash hampered by travel chaos

Manchester UnitedE. ten HagFC Porto vs Manchester UnitedFC PortoEuropa League

Manchester United's preparations for their Europa League clash against Porto were disrupted due to travel chaos.

  • Flight trouble for Man Utd
  • Bad weather delayed take-off
  • Landed in Portugal three hours late
