Ruben Amorim Man UtdGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd eye Real Madrid star with HUGE bid reportedly rejected as Red Devils look to make statement signing for Ruben Amorim

A. TchouameniManchester UnitedReal MadridR. AmorimTransfersPremier LeagueLaLiga

Manchester United have reportedly had a substantial £78 million ($105m) offer for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni turned down as new manager Ruben Amorim looks to bolster his midfield following the club’s dismal 2024-25 campaign. After finishing in an unprecedented 15th place in the Premier League last season, the Red Devils are under pressure to revamp their squad and initiate a new era under Amorim.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd submit bid for Tchouameni
  • Real Madrid swiftly rejected offer
  • Key figure in Xabi Alonso's plans
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match