Man Utd eye Real Madrid star with HUGE bid reportedly rejected as Red Devils look to make statement signing for Ruben Amorim
Manchester United have reportedly had a substantial £78 million ($105m) offer for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni turned down as new manager Ruben Amorim looks to bolster his midfield following the club’s dismal 2024-25 campaign. After finishing in an unprecedented 15th place in the Premier League last season, the Red Devils are under pressure to revamp their squad and initiate a new era under Amorim.
- Man Utd submit bid for Tchouameni
- Real Madrid swiftly rejected offer
- Key figure in Xabi Alonso's plans