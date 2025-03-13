Man Utd player ratings vs Real Sociedad: Bruno Fernandes is the Red Devils' God! Captain's hat-rick fires Ruben Amorim's side to quarter-finals as Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorku sparkle

The captain demonstrated his worth once more with a treble as Ruben Amorim's side booked their place in the last-eight in style

Bruno Fernandes underlined his importance to Manchester United with a hat-trick as the Red Devils thrashed Real Sociedad 4-1 to storm into the Europa League quarter-finals. Ruben Amorim's side got off to a nightmare start in the second leg when Matthijs de Ligt gave away a penalty and spot-kick expert Mikel Oyarzabal made no mistake, giving the Basques a 10th-minute lead.

Six minutes later Fernandes made amends from the spot down the other end and United should have gone into the half-time break at least one goal up. United took the lead in the second courtesy of another penalty from the captain and their path through was practically secured when Jon Aramburu was sent off for hauling down the electric Patrick Dorgu.

United were awarded a third penalty only for VAR to overturn it. But Fernandes would not be denied his hat-trick and banged a third strike in off the post before Diogo Dalot added an extra shine to the confidence-boosting win in added time.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...