+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Man Utd beat NewcastleGetty/Goal
Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs Newcastle: Patrick Dorgu, where have you been? Youngster scores sizzling winner and returning Lisandro Martinez impresses as Ruben Amorim's formation tweaks pay off

No Bruno Fernandes? No problem. Manchester United picked up their first home win in two months as they edged out a 1-0 win over Newcastle without their inspirational captain. Lisandro Martinez made a thunderous return to action - taking the armband in Fernandes' absence - while Patrick Dorgu was an even bigger revelation, dazzling in attack and winning the game with a tremendous volley.

Despite missing the injured Fernandes plus the AFCON trio of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui, United bossed the first half and took a deserved lead thanks to Dorgu's first goal for the club, 11 months after signing from Lecce. It was well worth the wait as the Denmark international hammered a Nicolas Woltemade clearance into the bottom corner.

United's dominance faded in the second half after Mason Mount came off with a suspected injury and they were somewhat fortunate to not concede a penalty when Martinez handled a shot although referee Anthony Taylor deemed it accidental. Both sides hit the woodwork in a tense second half and United rode their luck to tell the truth but they stuck together and ground out a massively important win.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-NEWCASTLEAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (6/10):

    Did well to block a Bruno Guimaraes header from a corner from close range. Didn't have to make many saves in the second half but transmitted security every time he came to claim a cross or get in the way of a shot.

    Diogo Dalot (6/10):

    A solid performance in a position where he can play to his strengths. Missed a glorious chance to double the lead but made a vital and brave slide tackle late on.

    Ayden Heaven (7/10):

    Benefitted greatly from playing next to an experienced operator like Martinez. Anticipated the danger well, showed confidence in all his defensive actions and was remarkably calm in possession.

    Lisandro Martinez (8/10):

    Showed United just what they have been missing in the last 10 months. Moved the ball superbly and gave the team some much-needed leadership wherever he roamed. A tad fortunate to get away with handball although he knew little about it.

    Luke Shaw (6/10):

    Also looked much happier playing in his usual position. Defended aggressively but without losing composure and attacked with purpose.

    • Advertisement
  • Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Manuel Ugarte (6/10):

    Mistimed a couple of tackles but overall did well to keep Newcastle at bay, especially in the second half. Crucially,he broke an unwanted run of six straight defeats when starting a Premier League game.

    Casemiro (7/10):

    As we have come to expect from the veteran, he commanded the midfield with his years of experience and vision but was taken off after an hour as his legs grew tired.

    Mason Mount (7/10):

    Gave a typically tireless display, keeping a lid on Sandro Tonali. His removal at half-time sparked fear of yet another key injury and the team really suffered without him.

  • Attack

    Matheus Cunha (7/10):

    Menaced Newcastle's defence in the first half with his bursting runs and creativity but his shooting was wayward.

    Benjamin Sesko (6/10):

    His energetic and targetted pressing allowed Cunha and Dorgu to express themselves although he flunked his two shooting opportunities, even though he hit the bar with his second.

    Patrick Dorgu (9/10):

    An immense display in a position no one saw coming, unleashed on the right of the attack. Scored a stunning goal, dazzled Newcastle with his dribbles and also chipped in defensively.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Jack Fletcher (5/10):

    A difficult moment for him to come into and Newcastle grew into the game when he replaced Mount although that is to be expected given his lack of experience and youth.

    Joshua Zirkzee (6/10):

    Held the ball up well and did what was needed as United looked to soak up the pressure and hit Newcastle on the break.

    Leny Yoro (6/10):

    Put to the test by Gordon but stood tall and boosted his confidence after being dropped following his nightmare against Morgan Rogers.

    Tyrell Malacia (N/A):

    Brought on in the 88th minute, making his first appearance since being placed in the bomb squad in the summer.

    Tyler Fredricson (N/A):

    Brought on in the 88th minute to give Martinez a rest.

    Ruben Amorim (8/10):

    Finally swallowed his pride and played a back four and, quelle surprise, the team looked much better for it. While it was a long overdue move, playing Dorgu as an inverted right winger was a masterstroke.

Premier League
Burnley crest
Burnley
BUR
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
0