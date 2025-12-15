Man Utd player ratings vs Bournemouth: Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha reign in the chaos after Ruben Amorm finally tweaks his formation but Red Devils haunted by defensive frailty in eight-goal thriller

But Junior Kroupi's equaliser pegged United back for a third time and they had to make do with a draw, leaving them with just two points from their last three home games.

There was a lot of intrigue about how United would line-up after reports Amorim was going to stray from the 3-4-3 he has played in every game so far. The starting XI suggested more of the same although on the pitch the formation looked more like 4-4-2, with Dalot playing left-back and Leny Yoro right-back while Amad Diallo was in a midfield three.

United made a fast start and after a flurry of early chances they took a deserved lead when Amad pounced to head a bouncing ball over the line after Djordje Petrovic had clawed a glanced header from Cunha into the air. United kept on pushing and Mbeumo, Casemiro and Cunha all had attempts to double their lead but Bournemouth punished them with a brilliant run down the right by Semenyo, who fired in off the post to score his seventh goal of the season but his first in eight matches.

United got their noses back in front right before half-time when Casemiro headed in from a corner, helped by some more sloppy goalkeeping from Petrovic. But their lead barely lasted the length of the half-time break, Evanilson capitalising on the inexperience of Yoro and Heaven and nipping in to score his first goal since August. United looked rattled and six minutes later they were behind, Tavernier netting straight from a free-kick.

Fernandes responded with his own sizzling free-kick to level and Cunha looked to have snatched a famous victory, only for substitute Junior Kroupi to score the game's eighth goal in the 84th minute. Both sides looked for a winner to this incredible game and it took two fine saves from Senne Lammens to prevent David Brooks pouring yet more misery on Amorim.

