Man Utd player ratings vs Bodo/Glimt: Rasmus Hojlund loves European nights! Dane's double gives Ruben Amorim lift off in Europa League

The striker was involved in all the goals in a scrappy but vital 3-2 win for the Red Devils in the new coach's first game at Old Trafford

A red-hot Rasmus Hojlund fired Ruben Amorim to his first win as Manchester United boss in an entertaining if scrappy 3-2 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League. For the second game in a row under Amorim, United got off to a dream start: Hojlund chased down goalkeeper Nikita Haikin and Alejandro Garnacho nipped in to tap into an empty net in the first minute. But Bodo/Glimt, who had brought 12 per cent of their town's population over for the biggest game in their history, delivered two sucker punches in quick succession.

Hakon Evjen smashed into the top corner to level before Philip Zinckernagel gave them the lead after destroying Tyrell Malacia in the Dutch defender's first game back after an 18-month injury nightmare. United responded right before half-time with a stylish goal from Hojlund, controlling a cross with one foot then volleying home with the other.

United came back out for the second half with the bit between their teeth and after Mason Mount had hit the bar, Hojlund fired them in front. They should have put the game out of sight but Garnacho and substitute Marcus Rashford missed big chances and it was a nervy wait for the full-time whistle.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from Old Trafford...