Man Utd's obsession with Carlos Baleba revealed as Red Devils 'have not stopped discussing' Brighton midifelder after failed summer bid

Despite United's interest in the 21-year-old at the start of the season, Brighton held firm and kept hold of the defensive midfielder. In the subsequent weeks, head coach Fabian Hurzeler called for the speculation about the youngster's future to end but admitted it may have distracted the player.

"For sure, when a young boy reads there is interest from Manchester United with a big, big offer, it might affect him deep, deep (down)," he said in September. "That’s also part of the development to understand that when you play well, there comes a big offer, there comes a big club who wants to have him. But then to keep pushing, to be humble, stay here in Brighton, and try to make the next step with the team and that’s something we have to keep on working with him and therefore I can’t give you a clear answer if it’s really affected him or not.

"But for sure, he’s a young boy and we need to understand he’s not a machine that if you click on then he always runs and off then he stops. We need to understand his feelings, his emotions, where he comes from, and that’s our responsibility."