Man Utd's No.9 saviour?! Red Devils consider triggering Wolves star Matheus Cunha's £62.5m release clause but face battle with Tottenham, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest
Manchester United are eyeing a summer move for Wolves front-man Matheus Cunha as the Old Trafford club continue to struggle for goals this term.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Cunha has release clause worth £62.5m
- Multiple Premier League clubs tracking the striker
- Brazilian has scored 15 goals in 29 games in 24/25