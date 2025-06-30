Man Utd to miss out?! Fulham ready to make bid for towering striker Tolu Arokodare despite competition from Ruben Amorim's side
Fulham are all set to place a bid for Genk star Tolu Arokodare as they look to bolster their attack this summer. The Nigerian striker had a fantastic season in the Belgian Pro League as he ended up as the league's top scorer with 17 goals to his name. Arokodare has a towering presence inside the penalty box and has also attracted interest from Manchester United and AC Milan.
- Fulham eyeing move for Arokodare
- Man Utd have shown interest in Nigerian forward
- Arokodare was Belgian Pro League highest scorer last season